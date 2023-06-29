Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Boyega has shared an update on Jamie Foxx’s health, two months after the actor suffered a “medical complication”.

In April, the Django Unchained star was admitted to hospital, with his daughter Corinne telling fans that “due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery”.

Weeks later, Foxx shared his first post on social media after the incident, and Corinne confirmed later in May that he had been out of hospital for weeks. No details of the medical complication have been shared.

Foxx can next be seen in They Cloned Tyrone, a Netflix comedy he stars in alongside Boyega.

His British co-star had recently said that he’d been calling Foxx and would “keep on calling” until the actor “picked up”.

However, speaking to People on Tuesday (27 June), Boyega confirmed that he’d finally heard back from Foxx.

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” said the Star Wars actor. “He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.”

Boyega continued: “I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

From L-R: John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx in ‘They Cloned Tyrone' (Parrish Lewis/Netflix)

They Cloned Tyrone co-producer Datari Turner also told the publication: “He’s doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good.

“[Director Juel Taylor] talked to him yesterday. John Boyega talked to him yesterday. He’s in really, really good shape and spirits. And he’ll be back on the screen. He’ll be back to work very soon.”

Foxx was filming the forthcoming Netflix film Back in Action in Georgia in April when he was admitted to a medical facility.

Other famous friends of the actor have recently shared positive updates on his progress, with Kevin Hart suggesting in May that Foxx was on the road to recovery.

“The dope thing is that he’s getting better in his situation, and everybody’s prayers, everybody’s love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt [by him],” Hart said. “In this case, you just want the guy to get out of the situation and get back home.”

Hart continued: “I don’t know the details – or the exact details – as to what’s going on, but to my knowledge, there’s a lot of progression and a world of better.”

As reports emerged speculating about Foxx’s health, his family were quick to shut down reports that they were “hoping for the best – but preparing for the worst”, with Corinne saying in May: “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!”

In mid-June, his representatives also refuted right-wing conspiracy theories that Foxx had been left “paralysed and blind” by the Covid-19 vaccine, calling them “completely inaccurate”.

They Cloned Tyrone comes to Netflix on 14 July.