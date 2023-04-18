Jump to content

Jamie Foxx remains hospitalised a week after suffering ‘medical complication’

Details of Foxx’s medical emergency haven’t been revealed

Peony Hirwani
Tuesday 18 April 2023 06:46
Comments

Jamie Foxx discusses Mike Tyson transformation

A week after suffering a “medical complication,” actor Jamie Foxx is still hospitalised in Georgia.

Last week, the 55-year-old actor’s daughter Corinne shared on Instagram that her father had experienced a health scare. She added that due to “quick action and great care”, Foxx is “on his way to recovery”.

On Monday (17 April), a source told CNN that the Django Unchained star is still hospitalised.

Details of Foxx’s medical emergency haven’t been revealed.

In 2021, Foxx admitted his biggest parenting mistake was not making enough time for his daughter.

During an appearance on The Ellen Show web series Dad Confessions, Foxx said he compensated for not being home enough by simply taking his daughter Corrine to Disneyland.

“I thought Disneyland would fix everything, Mickey Mouse is going to fix it.” he said, adding that he subsequently realised Disneyland didn’t distract Corrine from his absence in a “very uncomfortable session with a therapist”.

“I found out my daughter was like, ‘I don’t need Disneyland, Dad, I just need you,’” he said.

(Ian West/PA)

He added: “So that’s the thing. Time, time is priceless.”

Professionally, Foxx has been in Atlanta recently, filming the Netflix movie Back in Action with Cameron Diaz.

Two years ago, the Project Power star delivered an impressive impression of Donald Trump.

In an interview with Rap Radar, the actor casually slipped into a voice reminiscent of the former US president’s signature hushed tone.

