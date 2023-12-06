Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Foxx reflected on surviving a medical emergency earlier this year during an emotional speech at an awards show in Los Angeles on Monday.

In April, the actor was admitted to hospital over a mysterious “medical complication”, according to a statement at the time from his daughter, Corinne.

As reported by People, Foxx welled up as he told the LA audience: “I want to thank everybody. I’ve been through something. I’ve been through some things. It’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk too...”

Foxx was accepting the Vanguard Award for his performance in The Burial at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements.

“It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It’s different. It’s different,” Foxx continued. “I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it’s tough when you almost... When it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel...”

“I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light!” he joked. “It was hot in that tunnel so I didn’t know where I was going. S***, am I going to the right place? I seen the devil goin ‘C’mon, now.’”

“Black people, when we almost die or go through something like that, there’s two phrases, one of two phrases we say,” Foxx continued. “One is, ‘Lord, have mercy, Jesus. Lord, have mercy, Jesus.’”

Jamie Foxx in 2022 (AP)

After thanking the team behind The Burial, Foxx concluded his speech: “I want to say six months ago I couldn’t fathom that this could happen or that I would be here, but as I walk up here to this microphone and get this Vanguard Award, all I can say is ‘Lord, have mercy, Jesus.’ ”

Last month, Foxx moved to deny sexual assault allegations that arrived in the week ahead of New York’s Adult Survivors Act (ASA) expiring on Friday, 24 November.

The ASA provided a one-year window for survivors of assault to come forward, regardless of when the assault took place.

In new court documents, seen by The Independent, the plaintiff referred to as Jane Doe accuses Foxx (real name Eric Marlon Bishop) of assaulting her at the Catch restaurant rooftop in New York City in August 2015.

Foxx denies the allegation and intends to issue a countersuit against the Jane Doe. His spokesperson told The Independent in a statement: “The alleged incident never happened. In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter. The claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again. And once they are, Mr Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action.”