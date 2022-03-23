Jamie Lee Curtis hopes to officiate daughter’s wedding in World of Warcraft costume

Jamie Lee Curtis has said that she plans to officiate her daughter’s cosplay-themed wedding in full World of Warcraft costume.

The actor’s daughter Ruby, who announced last summer that she is transgender, will marry her partner Cynthia in May.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday (22 March), Curtis shared her excitement to officiate the wedding, which will be held in her own back garden.

“It is a cosplay wedding,” she explained. “That means you wear a costume, you dress up as something.”

Curtis said that her daughter and fiance had picked out her costume for her to officiate in, opting for Jaina Proudmoore from WoW.

“It’s a game, I don’t know. She’s an admiral,” Curtis said. “I went on Etsy and wrote ‘Jaina Proudmoore costume’ and up came a woman, had the costume. I said, ‘Great.’ We exchanged communication, I paid her a nice sum of money for this.”

The 63-year-old then explained that the seller had since messaged her to say that the costume had been delayed as it was being produced in Russia, which was suffering with a “supply chain issue” due to the war with Ukraine.

However, she said that she would still get the WoW costume in time for the wedding.

Ruby, 25, works as a video editor for a YouTube gaming personality.

She came out to her parents – Curtis and comedy director Chris Guest – last year.