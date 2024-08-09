Support truly

Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed a particular request that she asks crew members to comply with while working with her on set.

The Oscar-winning actor, 65, who recently announced she would be reprising her role of Tess Coleman in a Freaky Friday sequel alongside Lindsay Lohan, claimed the practice helps to dispel a feeling of hierarchy between the well known cast and those working in production.

Speaking to Kevin Hart on his podcast Gold Minds, Curtis admitted she had always felt uncomfortable never knowing anyone’s name on set, so asked everyone to wear tags.

She said: “There’s something really uneven about our position on a set, on a movie, in this arena. You guys know our names, we don’t know yours. There’s something inequitable to me about that.”

The True Lies star continued: “On a movie set, if we were all working together, we would all be wearing name tags so that tomorrow when we came in, I would be able to then say ‘good morning [Sabine]’ without even [a] thought because I’ve learned her name."

Curtis added: “I just want it to be equitable because it’s an important thing. It’s art – there isn’t hierarchy in art. It’s supposed to be a group of people.”

Back in 2021 while promoting the 12th instalment in David Gordon Green’s Halloween horror franchise, Halloween Kills, Curtis shared a sweet moment where the cast used her name tag practice to praise her character, Laurie Strode, who she has played since the first film was released in 1978.

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 ( Mat Hayward/Getty Images for IMDb )

She said of the emotional moment she shot her final scene: “The entire crew were standing in silent solidarity with their hands behind their backs. And everyone was wearing a name tag. And the name tag said, ‘We are Laurie Strode.’”

Production has now begun on the Freaky Friday sequel, which Curtis will star in alongside Lohan, 21 years after the first film’s release in 2003.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

Curtis and Lindsay Lohan on set of ‘Freaky Friday 2’ ( Walt Disney Studios )

Curtis played the role of Lohan’s mother in the much-loved film, which sees a mother and daughter swap bodies after getting into a terrible fight.

“Jamie and I have stayed in touch over the years,” Lohan said of Curtis.

“You know how they say when you have a best friend or someone you’re really close with? If you cannot see them for years and years, but when you see them again, it’s like you never separated.”