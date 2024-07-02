Support truly

Lindsay Lohan has said returning to the Disney Production studios for Freaky Friday 2 made her feel like “a little kid again”.

Production on the sequel has begun 21 years after Lohan’s original Freaky Friday was released in 2003.

Speaking about her co-star Jaime Lee Curtis, who will also star in the reboot, the Mean Girls star said: “Jamie and I have stayed in touch over the years,

“You know how they say when you have a best friend or someone you’re really close with? If you cannot see them for years and years, but when you see them again, it’s like you never separated.”

Curtis played the role of Lohan’s mother in the much-loved 2003 film, which sees a mother and daughter swap bodies after getting into a terrible fight.

Lohan, 38, went on to tell Nightline that returning to the Disney production lot in California brought back a flood of memories.

“I think really for me was when I went onto the Disney lot,” she said.

“And being back on the Disney lot, because that’s not just Freaky Friday for me. That’s The Parent Trap, that’s Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, that’s Herbie.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan on set of ‘Freaky Friday 2’ ( Walt Disney Studios )

“It’s so many moments for me. So when I got there, I kind of felt like this essence of a little kid again.”

Lohan continued: “I’m so grateful for every moment of it. Every second… I’m going to get emotional. It’s a great experience.”

Last month, the Irish Wish star announced that the sequel to Freaky Friday was in production with a behind-the-scenes video she posted to Instagram.

“We’re back!” the actor captioned the post. Meanwhile, Disney also shared another snap: “The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production!”

The news came amid rumours that a sequel was on the way. Speculation among fans of the film began after Lee-Curtis posted a picture with Lohan back in May 2023.

“It’s Friday. I’m just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed!” Curtis captioned the post.

Freaky Friday starred Lohan and Curtis in a remake of the 1976 Disney film, which followed a mother and daughter who are forced to experience a day in one other’s life after cracking open an enchanted fortune cookie.

The forthcoming sequel, which is written by Jordan Weiss and directed by Nisha Ganatra, will follow Lohan’s Anna, now an adult with her own daughter, who is preparing to welcome a new stepdaughter from her marriage.

The sequel sees the return of the stars Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao.

It is slated for a theatrical release in 2025, with an exact date yet to be confirmed.