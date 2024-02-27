Mean Girls cuts joke that left original movie cast member ‘hurt and disappointed’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A joke from the new Mean Girls movie has been cut after an actor from the cast of the original film took offence to it.

Lindsay Lohan was “very hurt and disappointed” by one specific joke made in the new film, and the reference appears to have been cut from its digital release.

Tina Fey’s remake sees The Last Thing He Told Me’s Angourie Rice take over for Lohan as new student Cady Heron.

At one point, rapper Megan Thee Stallion – who contributed to the movie’s soundtrack – appears via a social media montage, where she comments on Cady’s Christmas-themed talent show outfit.

“Hot girls, we are going back red. Y2K fire crotch is back,” the rapper says, in an apparent nod to music manager Brandon Davis calling Lohan a “fire crotch” in a 2006 paparazzi video.

A representative for the 37-year-old Freaky Friday star told The Independent that “Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film” at the time.

However, an updated version of the movie viewed by Variety via Amazon Prime Video, cuts directly to Megan Thee Stallion laughing after she says, “We are going back red.”

The term “fire crotch” was associated with Lohan after billionaire heir Davis made crude comments about her body in the paparazzi video that also featured Paris Hilton and was shared with TMZ.

The new movie is a musical by Tina Fey and featured a joke original cast member, Lindsay Lohan, found hurtful (Alamy)

Lohan’s father, Michael Lohan, was reportedly “p***ed” at the filmmakers of the new remake for making a “disgusting” joke at the expense of his daughter.

The actor makes a brief appearance herself in the new film as the moderator for Cady’s Mathletes competition. Speaking to People in a recent interview, Rice said Lohan’s cameo “meant so much to me”.

Her cameo in the movie drew massive applause at the film’s New York premiere. She was reportedly paid $500,000 for half a day’s shooting for the movie and flew back from Dubai to take part.

Fans were given a first look into Lohan’s new film, Irish Wish, in its first trailer this month. The movie will be released on Netflix on 15 March 2024.

It sees the 37-year-old actor star as Maddie Kelly who flies to Ireland to be a bridesmaid for a friend who is marrying the man who Kelly is in love with. As she makes a wish on the night of the wedding, she realises the real love of her life could be someone else entirely.