Mean Girls movie musical trailer introduces new Queen Bee Reneé Rapp

Paramount Pictures has finally released the first trailer for Tina Fey’s forthcoming Mean Girls movie musical, an adaptation of her successful Broadway production.

Fey’s stage adaptation of the 2004 cult classic – starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams – had a two-year run on Broadway before it eventually closed due to the Covid pandemic.

Before its final performance in March 2020, it was announced in January of that year that a film version of the musical was in the works.

Now, nearly four years later, fans have received a teaser of what to expect when it eventually hits cinemas on 12 January 2024.

“This isn’t your mother’s Mean Girls,” the trailer forewarns as viewers are introduced to Angourie Rice as new girl Cady – originated by Lohan in the 2004 comedy.

Moana breakout Auli’i Cravalho and Tony-nominated actor Jaquel Spivey star as Cady’s unpopular friends Janis and Damian, while Reneé Rapp (The Sex Lives of College Girls) reprises her role as “Queen Bee” Regina George, whom she played on Broadway.

Tim Meadows along with Fey return as Principal Duval and Ms Norbury respectively and Jon Hamm makes a surprise appearance as the sex-ed teacher Coach Carr. Jenna Fischer plays Cady’s mother and The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Christopher Briney portrays school heartthrob Aaron Samuels. Emily in Paris’s Ashley Park – who originated Gretchen Wieners in the Broadway production – features as the school French teacher.

Angourie Rice in ‘Mean Girls’ (Paramount Pictures)

“A new twist from Tina Fey” flashes across the screen, before Regina’s mother (Busy Phillips) brandishes the infamous Burn Book and flips to a page picturing “Janis ‘Imi’ike” and “pyro-freak” Damian.

Mean Girls follows high schooler Cady, who’s just moved from Africa to the Illinois suburbs and finds herself caught up in the school’s social hierarchy.

The original film grossed $130m (£105m) worldwide when it was first released, and in 2018, the musical was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Leading Actress (Taylor Louderman as Regina George) and Best Book of a Musical.

Mean Girls will be released in US cinemas on 12 January 2024. The UK release date is currently unknown, but the stage adaptation will make its West End debut in June 2024.

The London stage cast has yet to be announced; however, tickets are now on sale and will be priced from £20. Fans can purchase tickets at www.MeanGirlsMusical.com.