Mean Girls musical to transfer to London’s West End after Broadway success

London’s theatre scene is set to get a whole lot cattier next summer, as the Mean Girls musical makes its debut on the West End.

The stage musical adaptation of the hit 2004 film is set to launch in London in June 2024, following a successful run on Broadway in New York City and across the US on tour.

To the delight of fans of both the movie and theatre show, the news was announced on Tuesday 3 October – “October 3rd” being known as “Mean Girls Day” due to an often-quoted line in the film.

Mean Girls will be performed at the Savoy Theatre.

The story revolves around the battle for popularity and social survival between teenage girls at high school, including new student Cady Heron (played by Lindsay Lohan on screen) and “Queen Bee” Regina George (Rachel McAdams).

The film was written by Tina Fey, who also stars as nerdy schoolteacher Ms Norbury.

Fey adapted the film for stage with Jeff Richmond (music) and Nell Benjamin (lyrics). In a statement, the comedy actor and writer said: “We’re so excited to bring Mean Girls to London, where everyone already knows what Regina means.”

Producers Lorne Michaels and Sonia Friedman added: “Mean Girls is a timeless comedy that for decades has connected with generations of audiences across the globe. Having worked together for several years on this production, we are immensely proud and excited to be bringing this stage musical, led by this incredible writing and creative team, to London’s Savoy Theatre.”

Mean Girls comes to London (Mean Girls)

David Ian, CEO of theatre producing company Crossroads Live, added that London audiences “are in for a real treat”.

In 2018, the musical was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Leading Actress (Taylor Louderman as Regina George) and Best Book of a Musical.

Mean Girls: The Musical has also been adapted for film, set to launch in UK cinemas in early 2024.

Singer and star of the comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls Reneé Rapp will reprise her role of Regina George from the Broadway stage production.

The film cast also includes Angourie Rice as Cady Heron and Moana star Auli’i Cravalho as Janis, a social outcast.

The London stage cast is yet to be announced.

Tickets will go on sale from 1 November and will be priced from £20. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access at www.MeanGirlsMusical.com.