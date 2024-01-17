Lindsay Lohan’s father reacts in disgust to Mean Girls joke about his daughter

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lindsay Lohan’s father, Michael Lohan, has reportedly said he’s “pissed” at the filmmakers of the new Mean Girls remake for making a “disgusting” joke at the expense of his daughter.

The newly released adaptation of Tina Fey’s Broadway musical, which was based on her original 2004 comedy classic, sees up-and-coming Australian actor Angourie Rice take over for Lohan as new student Cady Heron.

Just days after its release in cinemas, Lohan’s representative claimed she was “very hurt and disappointed” by the film’s reference to Hollywood socialite Brandon Davis calling her a “fire crotch”.

Paramount did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

At one point in the movie, Megan Thee Stallion, who contributed to the film’s soundtrack, makes a cameo via a social media montage.

“Y2K fire crotch is back,” the rapper says in response to Cady’s Christmas-themed talent show costume – an apparent nod to Davis’s 2006 remark.

Reacting to the joke, Michael told US tabloid TMZ that he was “pissed” at both the filmmakers and Megan Thee Stallion for making the “disgusting” remark.

Angourie Rice (left) and Lindsay Lohan (Getty Images for Paramount Pictu)

“I will say this, however,” he added. “NOBODY can replace Lindsay or the original cast in that film.”

The Independent has contacted Michael and Megan Thee Stallion’s representatives for comment.

Lohan herself makes a brief appearance in the new film as the moderator for Cady’s Mathletes competition. Speaking to People in a recent interview, Rice said Lohan’s cameo “meant so much to me”.

The Mean Girls remake, which debuted in cinemas over the Martin Luther King Jr holiday weekend, triumphed at the box office, taking in $33m in the US.

The movie itself, however, has disappointed many fans who were disappointed to find out it was a musical rather than a direct remake of the cult classic.

“This movie is a broad comedy with music,” Paramount’s president of global marketing, Marc Weinstock, recently told Variety.

He acknowledged: “Yes, it could be considered a musical but it appeals to a larger audience.

“You can see in [trailers for] Wonka and The Color Purple, they don’t say musical either.”

In her two-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey found that Mean Girls was “an unsatisfying, culturally irrelevant musical rehash of a teen classic”.

“Most of the cast buckle under the expectation of replicating the steel-cut comedic timing of the original film’s stars,” she wrote, “while the musical numbers are sunk by what seems like a tight budget.”

Mean Girls is out in cinemas now.