First look at Lindsay Lohan starring in new Netflix film Irish Wish

Fans have been given a first look at Lindsay Lohan’s new film, Irish Wish, in its first trailer.

Netflix’s first trailer for the flick sees the Mean Girls actor, 37, star as Maddie, who flies to Ireland to be a bridesmaid for her friend who is getting married to the love of her life.

Maddie makes a wish days before the wedding for true love but wakes up with far more than she’d hoped for.

Irish Wish will be released on Netflix on 15 March 2024.