Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A video of Jamie Lee Curtis sobbing her eyes out on the set of Halloween Ends has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip, which has been watched 4.5 million times on the platform, was posted by Curtis, 63, last week.

In it, the actor can be seen in costume as her character Laurie Strode, and weeping as one of her colleagues gives a speech to the crew.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” they can be heard saying. “Sometimes these things just never end, but I say with conviction that I think this time it truly is ending. And it’s [Curtis’s] legacy and it’s now a part of ours, and it’s sad to say that our inspiration and our drive is ending today.”

Curtis then tells the crew, through tears: “I’ll miss you and I thank you so much for your support. You’ve been incredible people.”

She is met with a round of applause.

Curtis – who has appeared in all seven films of the Halloween movie franchise since 1978 – captioned the clip: “Endings are truly a b****.”

Earlier this month, Curtis was moved to tears by Halloween fans. In a video shared by the official Halloween Ends Instagram account, the True Lies star can be seen crying while watching a clip of fans of the franchise thanking her for her iconic scream queen.

Curtis is among the many celebrities who have called out Kanye West for his recent antisemitic comments.

Following the rapper’s remarks, Curtis, who is of Hungarian Jewish descent on her father’s side, responded on Twitter, writing: “The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop.”

Quentin Tarantino has also addressed recent claims from the rapper that he stole the idea for his 2012 film Django Unchained from him.

Halloween Ends is out now.