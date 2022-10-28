‘Endings are truly a b****’: Jamie Lee Curtis filmed sobbing on Halloween Ends set
Curtis, 63, has been starring in the film franchise since she was 19 years old
A video of Jamie Lee Curtis sobbing her eyes out on the set of Halloween Ends has gone viral on TikTok.
The clip, which has been watched 4.5 million times on the platform, was posted by Curtis, 63, last week.
In it, the actor can be seen in costume as her character Laurie Strode, and weeping as one of her colleagues gives a speech to the crew.
“Ladies and gentlemen,” they can be heard saying. “Sometimes these things just never end, but I say with conviction that I think this time it truly is ending. And it’s [Curtis’s] legacy and it’s now a part of ours, and it’s sad to say that our inspiration and our drive is ending today.”
Curtis then tells the crew, through tears: “I’ll miss you and I thank you so much for your support. You’ve been incredible people.”
She is met with a round of applause.
Curtis – who has appeared in all seven films of the Halloween movie franchise since 1978 – captioned the clip: “Endings are truly a b****.”
Earlier this month, Curtis was moved to tears by Halloween fans. In a video shared by the official Halloween Ends Instagram account, the True Lies star can be seen crying while watching a clip of fans of the franchise thanking her for her iconic scream queen.
Curtis is among the many celebrities who have called out Kanye West for his recent antisemitic comments.
Following the rapper’s remarks, Curtis, who is of Hungarian Jewish descent on her father’s side, responded on Twitter, writing: “The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop.”
Quentin Tarantino has also addressed recent claims from the rapper that he stole the idea for his 2012 film Django Unchained from him.
Halloween Ends is out now.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies