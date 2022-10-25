Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Reese Witherspoon, Jamie Lee Curtis and Eric André are among the celebrities to speak out against antisemitism following a spate of controversial remarks by Kanye West.

In recent weeks, the rapper has shared a number of antisemitic comments, conspiracy theories and dog whistles.

He recently claimed that his brand partnership with Adidas was safe, as “I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me”, yet also claimed that he “doesn’t believe” in the term antisemitism.

In response, many public figures and organisations have criticised West, distanced themselves from him and called on Adidas to end their association with him.

Condemnation ramped up over the weekend after a white supremacist group reportedly voiced support for Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks, by hanging a banner over a Los Angeles motorway.

The banner, which read “Kanye is right about the Jews”, was reportedly hung above Interstate 405 by the Goyim Defense League.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the organisation comprises a loose network of antisemitic conspiracy theorists, while photographs also show people performing Nazi salutes next to the banner.

West has shared a number of antisemitic conspiracy theories over the past few weeks (AP)

While not everyone has named West specifically, the celebrities below have spoken out against antisemitism over the past few days.

David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer was one of the first famous figures to call out West following his first comments earlier this month.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

At the time, the Friends star posted: “Whether or not Kanye West is mentally ill, there’s no question he is a bigot. His hate speech calls for violence against Jews. If you interpret his words any other way and defend him, guess what? You are racist.

“If we don’t call someone as influential as Kanye out for his divisive, ignorant and anti-semitic words then we are complicit. Silence is complicity.”

Florence Pugh

Midsommar and Don’t Worry Darling star Florence Pugh responded to the banner supporting West, branding it “absolutely appalling”.

In a separate Instagram post, she added: “Any form of hate speech only encourages it, it grows and spreads like a disease. Any whisper of antisemitism is dangerous and needs to be addressed and taken down.”

Kim Kardashian

After mounting pressure from fans, Kim Kardashian shared a post on Instagram condemning antisemitism without referencing her ex-husband by name.

In a story posted to her Instagram, Kardashian wrote that hate speech is “never OK” or “excusable.”

Kardashian’s post on Monday 24 October (Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

“I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end,” she added.

Earlier in the day, several of her family members, including Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, posted their own statements in support of the Jewish community.

Eric Andre

Comedian Eric André has also condemned West explicitly for his comments, writing that “white supremacy is terrorism”.

“Do you really like Kanye’s music more than your own ethics and morals? Is music that f***ing special in general???? You’re that apathetic?!?!” he wrote on Instagram Stories.

“It’s time to change the f***ing channel. I beg of you to unfollow me if you want to disagree. I don’t want your money or attention or fandom. Please block me. I will never stop standing up for Jewish people and Black people. White supremacy is terrorism.”

Jamie Lee Curtis

On Instagram, Jamie Lee Curtis criticised West and joined the voices calling on Adidas to sever ties from him.

“Kanye is WRONG and actually @adidas your motto is ALSO WRONG,” she wrote. “#Impossibleisnothing SHOULD BE #sayingNOTHINGisIMPOSSIBLE. WORDS MATTER.”

Josh Gad

Frozen star Josh Gad backed the Adidas campaign alongside Curtis, writing on Twitter that the clip in which the rapper insisted he wouldn’t be dropped showed West was “not a good person”.

“This is a person whose dangerous rhetoric continues to go unchecked,” Gad wrote.

“Hey @adidas, is this right? Can he single out a single faith and group of people with hatred and vitriol and it doesn’t matter? Asking for a friend."

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer also reposted a message of support for the Jewish community.

“If you don’t know what to post. Let’s start with this. In the comments,” she wrote. “Do you know what the Jewish community is afraid this will lead to? 1 in 2 people don’t know the holocaust happened. Stand up. #neveragain.”

Banks

Singer Banks retweeted a post reporting on the banner, which she said was “so devastating”.

“F*** Kanye west,” Banks wrote. “This is so dangerous what he is doing.”

She later tweeted: “Please stop giving Kanye West a platform.”

Ruby Rose

Actor Ruby Rose shared a post to Instagram reading: “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish community, always and forever.”

She captioned the post: “FOREVER and ever and ever. There is NO EXCUSE FOR RACISM AND HATEFUL SPEECH. It is both inexcusable and dangerous.”

Bradley Whitford

The West Wing star Bradley Whitford tweeted out against both West and Donald Trump, writing: “F*** Kanye West and F*** Donald Trump.

“And F*** anyone who worships their anti-Semitic, greedy, cowardly, pathetic, pampered celebrity asses,” he added. “F*** you all.”

Chelsea Handler

Comedian Chelsea Handler tweeted in support of the Adidas campaign too.

In a clip shared to Twitter, she asked the press to “stop giving Kanye West airtime to spew his antisemitic vitriol”.

She then added a follow-up tweet, writing: “Would any executives at @adidas like to comment on this? Or is their relationship with Kanye West and money more important? Asking as a Jewish woman.”

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon wrote on Twitter: “Anti-semitism in any form is deplorable. In person. Online. Doesn’t matter where. It’s hate and it’s unacceptable.

“Completely understand why my Jewish friends/ colleagues are frightened for their families. This is a very scary time.”