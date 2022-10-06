The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals how she tests Lindsay Lohan and Daniel Craig to ensure she’s not being scammed
‘I understand there’s a lot of bulls*** out in the world, and a lot of fakery, and people pretending to be people,’ Curtis explained
Jamie Lee Curtis has divulged the secret tests she sends Lindsay Lohan and Daniel Craig whenever they contact her to ensure it’s not a “phishing expedition”.
The 63-year-old actor admitted that she’s “very protective”, especially when it comes to her “relationships with famous people”.
“I understand there’s a lot of bulls*** out in the world, and a lot of fakery, and people pretending to be people,” Curtis told Rolling Stone in a recent interview.
“So, I have secret questions,” she explained. “That, if they answer it, I know it’s them. And if they don’t, I know it’s a phishing expedition.”
In order to ensure her former Freaky Friday co-star’s identity, she revealed: “My question, up until today, for Lindsay is, ‘What was the song that we were both trying to learn the rap to in the car when we were shooting the car scene?’”
“And that would be the Justin Timberlake song ‘Like I Love You.’ There’s a rap in the middle of it by Clipse, and the two of us were sitting in the car starting and stopping the tape player,” she said.
“That’s how long ago it was, learning, ‘Ma, what you want to do? I’m in front of you/Grab a friend, see I can have fun with two.’”
As for Curtis’s Knives Out co-star Craig, she “would say, ‘What was the last gift you gave me?’ But I’m not going to tell you what it is, because then I would have to change that with him. It’s something only he would know.”
The Emmy-nominated actor starred opposite Lohan in the 2003 hit comedy. She later went on to act alongside Craig in the 2019 crime mystery film.
Up next, Curtis reprises her role of Laurie Strode in the forthcoming horror movie Halloween Ends, which releases in cinemas on 14 October.
