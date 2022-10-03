Lindsay Lohan celebrates Mean Girls day by sharing first-look photos of new movie
It’s 3 October, now mark your calendars for Lohan’s new holiday rom-com ‘Falling for Christmas’
Lindsay Lohan has celebrated the cherished Mean Girls day with first-look photos of her forthcoming holiday movie.
The 36-year-old actor signed a two-picture deal with Netflix in March.
In the first of the two films, Falling for Christmas, Lohan stars as an engaged hotel heiress who falls in love with a blue-collar boy (Glee’s Chord Overstreet).
Ahead of the film’s November release, Lohan teased the movie poster on Instagram, alongside the caption: “It’s 3 October. Now mark your calendars for 10 November.”
Since Mean Girls’ release in 2004, fans have celebrated 3 October annually, as it’s the iconic date from the classroom scene when Lohan’s Cady is reminiscing about her crush Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) asking her “what day it was”.
“It’s October 3rd,” Cady responds.
The child actor has largely been absent from acting since the late 2000s, after which she moved to Europe and appeared in a West End adaptation of David Mamet’s Speed-the-Plow.
Her most recent notable role was 2013’s The Canyons, directed by Paul Schrader and written by Bret Easton Ellis. Totally crowdfunded through Kickstarter, The Canyons received mostly negative reviews though Lohan’s performance was mostly praised.
Falling for Christmas premieres on Netflix on 10 November.
