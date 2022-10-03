Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Lindsay Lohan celebrates Mean Girls day by sharing first-look photos of new movie

It’s 3 October, now mark your calendars for Lohan’s new holiday rom-com ‘Falling for Christmas’

Inga Parkel
Monday 03 October 2022 17:09
Comments
Mean Girls - trailer

Lindsay Lohan has celebrated the cherished Mean Girls day with first-look photos of her forthcoming holiday movie.

The 36-year-old actor signed a two-picture deal with Netflix in March.

In the first of the two films, Falling for Christmas, Lohan stars as an engaged hotel heiress who falls in love with a blue-collar boy (Glee’s Chord Overstreet).

Ahead of the film’s November release, Lohan teased the movie poster on Instagram, alongside the caption: “It’s 3 October. Now mark your calendars for 10 November.”

Since Mean Girls’ release in 2004, fans have celebrated 3 October annually, as it’s the iconic date from the classroom scene when Lohan’s Cady is reminiscing about her crush Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) asking her “what day it was”.

Recommended

“It’s October 3rd,” Cady responds.

The child actor has largely been absent from acting since the late 2000s, after which she moved to Europe and appeared in a West End adaptation of David Mamet’s Speed-the-Plow.

Lindsay Lohan in ‘Falling for Christmas’

(Scott Everett White/Netflix)

Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet in ‘Falling for Christmas’

(Scott Everett White/Netflix)

Her most recent notable role was 2013’s The Canyons, directed by Paul Schrader and written by Bret Easton Ellis. Totally crowdfunded through Kickstarter, The Canyons received mostly negative reviews though Lohan’s performance was mostly praised.

Falling for Christmas premieres on Netflix on 10 November.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in