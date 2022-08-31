Lindsay Lohan recreates London family photo 20 years after The Parent Trap

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lindsay Lohan has recreated a family photo taken in London over two decages ago while she was shooting her debut film The Parent Trap.

The 36-year-old actor shared two pictures of herself posing with younger brother Dakota Lohan in Parliament Square, in front of Big Ben, on Instagram.

In the older photo, she carries her smiling baby brother and, in the most recent one, he carries her.

“Now and Then. #TheParentTrap #bffs,” Lohan captioned her post on Tuesday (29 August).

Fans were delighted over the throwback photograph, with many branding it “cute” and “adorable”.

In addition, the siblings’ mother Dina commented: “Full circle my angels”, alongside heart emojis.

Lohan played estranged twin sisters Hallie Parker and Annie James in the 1998 film, which launched her career. In the movie, Annie resides in the British capital.

After, Lohan went on to star in other Noughties films such as Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, and and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

The actor recently married financier Bader Shammas after the pair became engaged last November.

While still single a few years ago, Lohan told ET that she was looking for “a smart businessman” and someone who doesn’t like the spotlight. Shammas’ Instagram account is private.

It was also recently reported that Lohan would be returning to acting in a forthcoming Netflix Christmas movie.

In the untitled film, which is expected to be released later this year, Lohan will play the lead role as an engaged hotel heiress who falls in love with a blue collar boy.

The Netflix release will be Lohan’s biggest film for years. Her most recent notable role was 2013’s The Canyons, which was directed by Paul Schrader and written by Bret Easton Ellis.

Additional reporting by Press Association