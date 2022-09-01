Lindsay Lohan to star in second Netflix romcom continuing her career comeback

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix has announced Lindsay Lohan will star in its forthcoming romcom Irish Wish, fulfilling its two-picture deal with the actor.

In March of this year, it was revealed that the 36-year-old actor had signed on with the streamer to star in two movies.

In the first movie in her deal, Falling for Christmas, debuting on 10 November, Lohan stars as an engaged hotel heiress who falls in love with a blue-collar boy (Glee’s Chord Overstreet).

Now, in the second step of her career comeback, the Mean Girls star has been cast in Irish Wedding as Maddie, a bridesmaid who attends her best friend’s Irish wedding to the love of her life.

After a wish goes awry, she suddenly becomes the one engaged, only to discover it’s not what she wants after all.

The child actor has largely been absent from acting since the late 2000s, after which she moved to Europe and appeared in a West End adaptation of David Mamet’s Speed-the-Plow.

Her most recent notable role was 2013’s The Canyons, directed by Paul Schrader and written by Bret Easton Ellis. Totally crowdfunded through Kickstarter, The Canyons received mostly negative reviews though Lohan’s performance was mostly praised.

Lindsay Lohan (Getty Images)

On New Year’s Eve 2019, Lohan told Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen that she wanted to “come back to America and start filming again”.

WhileIrish Wish does not yet have a release date, Falling for Christmas will debut on Netflix on 10 November.