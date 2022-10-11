Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Lee Curtis has declared that she has pitched a Freaky Friday sequel idea to Disney.

The 2003 comedy film starred Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as a mother and teenage daughter who didn’t see eye-to-eye. However, a curse causes them to swap bodies and ultimately helps them to gain a deeper understanding of one another.

As well as being a commercial success, garnering $160m (£145m) at the worldwide box office, the film remains well-loved by fans.

On a recent appearance on The View, Curtis expanded on her previous remark that she’d “absolutely” do another Freaky Friday film.

“I’ve already written to Disney, my friends at Disney,” she began, explaining that she has a role in the forthcoming Haunted Mansion movie.

“Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who switches places,” Curtis continued. “So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon.”

In the original film, Curtis’s character was engaged to marry Harmon’s character, much to her daughter’s annoyance.

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis in Freaky Friday (Ron Batzdorff/Walt Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock)

She added: “And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today’s world, as an old lady.”

Curtis is no stranger to sequels – currently, she is promoting Halloween Ends, the concluding 13th chapter of the Halloween film franchise. Since the first film in 1978, Curtis has played Laurie Strode, a woman who has continuous encounters with a masked killer.