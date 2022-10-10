Madonna ‘looks like a boiled egg’, says Lorraine Kelly

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lorraine Kelly has compared Madonna’s appearance in a recent viral TikTok video to a “boiled egg”.

The singer-songwriter, 64, shared a clip in which she threw a piece of underwear towards a bin, missing the shot, alongside a caption that read: “If I miss, I’m Gay.”

The video is part of a wider ongoing TikTok trend and has been interpreted by fans as Madonna revealing that she is gay.

Reacting to the clip on her ITV series Lorraine on Monday (10 October), Kelly appeared to criticise Madonna’s physical appearance in the video.

“Is that actually Madonna?” she asked. “I don’t recognise her! Honestly, what’s she done? She was so beautiful – why, why, why do women do this to themselves?

“She looks like a boiled egg, she doesn’t look like she’s got any features,” she added. “I’m cross because I really like her. I really do.”

Kelly also commented on Annie Lennox’s appearance, describing the 67-year-old as “phenomenal”.

“And she looks a hell of a lot better than Madonna does because she hasn’t had any work done on her face and she looks incredible!” she added.

Madonna and Lorraine Kelly (Madonna via TikTok/Getty)

The Independent has contacted a representative of Madonna for comment.

Last week, Evan Rachel Wood teased her portrayal of Madonna in the forthcoming “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, saying she turned the “genius” pop icon into a “sociopath”.

Lorraine airs on weekdays at 9am on ITV and ITV Hub.