Jamie Lee Curtis has shared a photo of her awards collection, prompting many raised eyebrows among fans.

The 64-year-old won her first Academy Award at the Oscars earlier this month, for her performance as IRS auditor Deirdre Beaubeidra in the comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All At Once. The movie won a total of seven Oscars, including Best Picture.

Curtis beat out fellow nominees Angela Bassett, Kerry Condon, Stephanie Hsu and Michelle Williams to take home the award for Best Supporting Actress.

On Wednesday (15 March), Curtis shared a photo of her updated trophy cabinet to Instagram.

“OK I’LL STOP! The TOTALLY unexpected EVERYTHING TRIFECTA of 2023!” wrote Curtis in the caption.

In the photo, the golden statuette can be seen next to her Screen Actors Guild award, which she won for the same role last month, and another award that appears to be a sex toy.

While the latter trophy has raised many eyebrows from fans, fans of Everything Everywhere will recognise the award from the film.

In the movie, Curtis’s character wins an Auditor of the Month award. Her prize, however, looks like a sex toy as opposed to a trophy.

“I love the buttplug award,” wrote one person. Another added: “The award looks like something you use to probe.”

“The second award is unexpected indeed,” said a third person.

Curtis was one of the first Oscar recipients of the night, alongside her Everything Everywhere co-star Ke Huy Quan who picked up the award for Best Supporting Actor.

Curtis’s win came as a surprise, with Bassett praised for her “real” reaction to what many considered to be a snub for the Black Panther star.

You can find a full list of Oscars winners here, and talking points from the awards ceremony here.