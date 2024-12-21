Film fans divided as Jared Leto is cast in another ‘iconic’ role

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jared Leto has reportedly landed the role of Skeletor in the new Masters of the Universe movie and fans aren’t thrilled about the prospect of the divisive actor playing another iconic childhood character.

The new fantasy epic from MGM Studios and Mattel Films is coming to cinemas in June 2026 with Nicholas Galitzine as the heroic He-Man with the cast also featuring Idris Elba, Camila Mendes, Sam C. Wilson, Hafthor Bjornsson and Kojo Attah.

This is the most recent attempt to make another live-action Masters of the Universe film. A previous adaptation of the toy and animated TV series from the 1980s was released in 1987, starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man and Frank Langella as Skeletor.

Although He-Man is the central character of Masters of the Universe, Skeletor has become a fan favourite over the decades, due to his over-the-top nature and screechy voice.

Almost no details apart from the casting have been released about the movie, set to be directed by Bumblebee’s Travis Knight, but Leto’s inclusion has sparked a debate amongst fans.

Despite being an Oscar winning actor, Leto has become a figure of mockery amongst film fans due to a series of widely criticised performances in Suicide Squad, Morbius and House of Gucci.

open image in gallery Jared Leto as the Joker in ‘Suicide Squad' ( Warner Bros. )

Reacting to the news, some fans tried to see the positive side of Leto’s casting.

One fan remarked: “Jared Leto as Skeletor sounds intriguing! Can’t wait to see his take on the iconic villain.”

Another wrote: “I feel that this role will work really well, considering the Joker he portrayed in Suicide Squad.”

A third said: “Jared Leto will be perfect as Skeletor”.

open image in gallery Skeletor ( Mattel )

Elsewhere though, there was plenty of negativity about the casting too. One fan said: “Congratulations, you just killed any interest I had in the portrayal of one of the most iconic hammy villains there is. Why can’t Jared Leto be one of these celebrities who moved outta the country because of a 2nd Trump term?”

A second added: “Skeletor was going to make or break this movie. It needed someone with the aura and a range that could measure up to such an iconic character. Leto doesn’t have it. In fact he’s nowhere close.”

A third person joked: “Leto should definitely play Skeletor with the Gucci accent.”