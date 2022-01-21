Jason Isaacs has said his opinions differ from JK Rowling’s “in many different areas”.

The actor – who starred as Lucius Malfoy in the film adaptations of Rowling’s Harry Potter novels – spoke about his thoughts on the author during a recent interview with The Telegraph.

Rowling faced backlash in 2020 after posting a series of tweets that were widely described as “anti-trans”, which the author then followed up with a lengthy blog post.

The essay was criticised by LGBTQ+ advocacy groups and others for containing inaccuracies and perpetuating harmful beliefs about transgender people.

“There’s a bunch of stuff about Jo,” Isaacs said. “You know, I play complicated people, I’m interested in complicated people. I don’t want to get drawn into the trans issues, talking about them, because it’s such an extraordinary minefield.”

The 58-year-old added: “She has her opinions, I have mine. They differ in many different areas.”

He went on to highlight that “one of the things that people should know about her too – not as a counter-argument” is the “unequivocally good” work that Rowling does through her charity, Lumos.

Isaacs continued: “So for all that she has said some very controversial things, I was not going to be jumping to stab her in the front – or back – without a conversation with her, which I’ve not managed to have yet”.

(Warner Bros)

Many of Isaacs’ Harry Potter co-stars – including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson – have previously voiced their support for the trans community in the wake of Rowling’s comments.

In a recent interview, Grint compared Rowling to an aunt who he doesn’t “necessarily agree with” as he addressed his “tricky” relationship with the author.

Radcliffe, who played the titular wizard in the franchise, penned an essay for LGBTQ+ suicide prevention charity The Trevor Project, writing: “Transgender women are women.

“Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

Isaacs was among the actors who starred in HBO Max’s Harry Potter reunion, titled Return to Hogwarts, which was released earlier this month.

In it, the actor recalled that he was initially hesitant to take on the role of Lucius given that he had already been cast as Captain Hook in 2003’s Peter Pan.

“I thought, ‘Well, I don’t want to play two children’s villains,’” said Isaacs.