Rupert Grint has compared JK Rowling to an aunt who he doesn’t “necessarily agree with” as he addressed his “tricky” relationship with the author.

The British actor is among the Harry Potter stars to have spoken out against Rowling in the past regarding her views on transgender people.

In 2020, Grint joined his former co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson and issued a statement of response, reading: “I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers.

“Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgement.”

Writing in The Times’ What I’ve Learnt column on Saturday (15 January), Grint explained that his current relationship with Rowling was complex.

“I liken JK Rowling to an auntie,” he said.

“I don’t necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, but she’s still my auntie. It’s a tricky one.”

Grint recently reunited with his Harry Potter co-stars for ‘Return to Hogwarts' (HBP)

Last year, Grint defended his decision to speak out in support of the trans community following comments by Rowling.

“I am hugely grateful [for] everything that she’s done. I think that she’s extremely talented, and I mean, clearly, her works are genius,” he said. “But yeah, I think also you can have huge respect for someone and still disagree with things like that.”

Grint recently reunited with his Harry Potter castmates for an anniversary special titled Return to Hogwarts.

While Rowling did not appear in person alongside the cast, she was shown in a VT, while a number of the actors also spoke about the writer’s impact.

Luna Lovegood actor Evanna Lynch this week dismissed rumours of a “rift” between Rowling and the film’s cast, saying that while everyone on set held “strong beliefs”, she had not been given the “cold shoulder”.

In a recent interview, Emma Watson admitted that she was “taken aback” by a particular comment made by Grint during the reunion special.