Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton have given fans an adorable Malfoy family reunion.

The two stars – who played evil wizard Lucius Malfoy and his son, Draco, in the Harry Potter films – snapped a picture together over the weekend.

On Saturday (3 September), Isaacs went out to support his on-screen son, who is currently starring in the West End play, 2:22 A Ghost Story.

The play originally starred Lily Allen. You can read The Independent’s four-star review of Allen’s performance in 2:22 A Ghost Story here.

Both actors shared photos of the reunion to Instagram, with Isaacs stating how “proud” he was of Felton.

Isaacs wrote: “So proud and, along with the audience, thrilled to see my boy commanding the stage today, breaking hearts and filling pants.”

(Jason Isaacs Instagram)

The 59-year-old continued to speak of Felton’s burgeoning music career, writing: “Equally terrifying, he’s recording music and has a book coming out too. I feel smug if I take the bins out on the right day (doesn’t happen often). I’d hate him if I didn’t love him.”

He concluded by explaining his noticeable orange-hued tan in the photo, adding: “That’s a work tan btw. I haven’t caught Trumphilis,” in a reference to the former US president Donald Trump’s infamous tan.

Felton, 34, also shared a photo of the pair alongside the caption: “My father heard about this play I was in @222aghoststory.”

(Tom Felton Instagram)

Earlier this year, the pair appeared together for the HBO Max special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

Felton and Isaacs starred alongside other franchise stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and Ralph Fiennes.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling recently revealed the reason behind her absence from the special, stating that she had declined an invitation to appear, shutting down rumours that she had been snubbed over her comments about transgender people.