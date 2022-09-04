Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Lycett has left TV viewers in hysterics by claiming to be a “right-wing” Tory supporter while discussing politics on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

The comedian was on the latest episode of the BBC series (4 September) alongside No 10 staffer Cleo Watson and Labor’s Emily Thornberry to discuss the divisive response to rising cost of living prices by Boris Johnson’s potential prime minister replacement, Lizz Truss.

Lycett sarcastically shared his honest thoughts about the Tory government by saying they were not his own sentiments as he is “extremely right-wing”.

When asked what his “honest” thoughts were on Truss’ response, he replied: “You said earlier I’m not left or right. I know there's been criticism in the Mail on Sunday today about leftie liberal wokie comedians on the BBC. I’m actually very right wing and I love it. I thought she gave great clear answers. I know exactly what she's up to.”

Here, Kuenssberg interjected: “It’s a serious point, Joe. Forgive me. It’s a serious point.”

“I’m not being sarcastic,” Lycett said.

Kuenssberg continued: “She said that there was a big package of help coming this week for people to help pay their bills.”

Lycett replied: “Yeah, she was very clear what she said. I think you know exactly what's going to happen. I’m reassured, you’re reassured.” He then turned to Thornberry, who was stifling laughter, and asked: “Are you reassured?”

Kuenssberg said: “Emily Thornberry, you’re smirking over there in the corner.”

Joe Lycett and Emily Thornberry on ‘Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg’ (BBC)

Later in the episode, when Kuenssberg highlighted a news report claiming that Truss is a “stronger” candidate “than you think”, Lycett said: “I think the haters will say we've had 12 years of the Tories, and that we're sort of at the dregs of what they've got available, and that Lizz Truss is sort of like the backwash of the available MPs. I wouldn’t say that because i’m incredibly right-wing, but some people might say that.”

Kuenssberg then stated that “consensus in politics is often wrong and we don’t know what is going to pan out”, to which Lycett replied: “Yeah, well as Liz said there, she said it would be wrong to predict the future even though loads of people have predicted we're going to have real issues with paying energy bills. I think she’s right to say, basically, let’s not predict, let’s just see what happens next week. I think she did the right thing there.”

Many are praising Lycett for the appearance, with some calling him a “genius”.

“Kuenssberg not having a clue how to handle the situation because he’s technically not saying anything she can editorially disagree with is just superb,” one viewer wrote, with another calling his appearance “superb”.

Joey Lycett pretended to be a right wing Tory supporter on ‘Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg’ (BBC)

Ahead of his appearance, Lycett told his Twitter followers: “Really excited to be on this new version of Would I Lie To You.”

Then, shortly after the episode ended, he quipped: “If you want to hear more of my right wing opinions I’m on tour.”

In January, Lycett revealed that his joke version of Sue Gray’s findings on the Downing Street parties that allegedly occurred during Covid-19 lockdown were read out as a “serious report” in government.

The comedian discovered the new from someone he said is a “verified” employee of a Conservative cabinet minister.