Jason Momoa has admitted he’s unsure what the future holds for his DC superhero character Aquaman.

The actor first took on the role for 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, returned in 2017’s Justice League and headlined 2018’s Aquaman.

He will reprise the character once more in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but said in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight that this outing could prove to be his last.

“I don’t necessarily want it to be the end… [but] I don’t think it’s really, like, a choice,” Momoa said.

The DC Universe is currently in the process of being rebooted by new studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, and Momoa accepts that the pair want “to start their own new thing up”. The new DC era is set to begin with Superman Legacy in 2025, with David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicolas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

As for whether Aquaman will be a part of DC’s future, Momoa says that remains to be seen.

“The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves [Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom], then there’s a possibility,” he explained. “But right now, I’m like, ‘It’s not looking too good.'”

Jason Momoa with his back to Nigella Lawson (BBC)

Earlier this week, Momoa was called out for his “rude” treatment of Nigella Lawson while appearing as a guest on The One Show.

The actor appeared on the BBC One series on Monday (11 December) to discuss Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and was joined by chef Lawson and actor James Nesbitt.

Viewers couldn’t help but notice that Momoa appeared to snub Lawson while being sat on the sofa opposite hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas.

Throughout Nesbitt’s interview, Momoa had his back turned on Lawson, which caused viewers to criticise the actor on social media.

“Jason Momoa sat with his back to Nigella the whole time on the sofa...so rude...” one viewer stated, with another commenting: “How bad mannered of the big guy Jason Momoa? Turning his back on Nigella. Cutting her out of the conversation.”

Many noticed the “rude” and “awkward body language”, with one person writing: “Never really been a fan of Jason, but now definitely not a fan the way he has his back to Nigella!”

Lawson was on the series to promote her one-off special, Nigella’s Amsterdam Christmas, which airs on BBC One on 21 December.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is in cinemas from 22 December.

Starring alongside Momoa in the DC sequel are Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman.