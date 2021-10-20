Jason Momoa has revealed he suffered rough injuries while filming Aquaman 2.

The actor appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ chat show, explaining that he was hurt. When the host asked what had happened, he quipped: “I’m getting old.”

Momoa, who is 42, continued: “I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I’ve gotta get surgery, I have a hernia, I’ve got ribs out. I’m just getting beat up.”

To alleviate worries that his injuries were serious, Momoa said the DC sequel is “gonna be a great movie”.

“I just kind of give it, yeah. I love my job and I get a little too excited, then the age thing, you know, I’m an ageing superhero right now.”

The injuries corroborate his previous statement that Aquaman 2 will feature “more action” than its predecessor, which was released in 2018.

Directed by James Wan, the film will be released in 2022.

Jason Momoa as Aquaman (Jason Momoa/Instagram)

In an emotional Instagram post, Momoa, who can be seen in Dune, recently dedicated Aquaman 2 to a young fan who tragically died after a battle with cancer earlier this year.