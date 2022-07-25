Jason Momoa was involved in a “head-on crash with a motorcyclist” near Calabasas, Los Angeles, on Sunday (24 July) morning. He was not hurt in the incident, while the motorcyclist sustained “minor, non-life threatening injuries”.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident took place around 11am when 21-year-old Vitaliy Avagimyan jumped lanes and smashed into Momoa’s vehicle head-on.

In the incident that took place on Old Topanga Canyon Road, “[the rider] crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes, directly into the path of Jason Momoa’s vehicle”.

“As a result of this collision, Avagimyan was ejected from his motorcycle,” the authorities said, adding: “After the collision, Momoa exited his vehicle to assist Avagimyan and was able to flag down a passing motorist to call 911.”

Soon after the collision, Avagimyan “was transported by ambulance to Northridge hospital for medical treatment of minor, non-life threatening injuries”.

The Aquaman star was uninjured and “remained on scene throughout the investigation”.

(Getty Images)

According to Hollywood Life, the 42-year-old actor was reportedly driving in a 1970 Oldsmobile.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Independent has contacted Momoa’s representatives for comment.

In other news, Momoa was named an “Advocate for Life Below Water” by the United Nations last month.

The actor, a native Hawaiian with Polynesian roots, has long been involved in ocean conservation work.

“With this designation, I hope to continue my own journey to protect and conserve the ocean and all living things on our beautiful blue planet, for our generation and the generations to come,” Momoa said as he received the title from the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) at the UN Ocean Conference in Portugal.

He spoke of how growing up in one of the world’s most beautiful archipelagos has given him a reverence for the ocean and nature.

“For me, the ocean is an ancient teacher, a guide and a muse. It is also existential. Without a healthy ocean, life on our planet as we know it would not exist,” he added.