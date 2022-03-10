Javier Bardem recalls the time he worked as a stripper

Javier Bardem has recalled the time he worked as a stripper for a day.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 53-year-old actor opened up about the time that he drunkenly signed up for a stripping gig when he was 20.

The Being The Ricardos star revealed that he had been “stepping out of a friend’s fiancé’s cake” when the club’s owner asked him to return.

“I did my routine again on the disco dance floor, and the owner of the disco said, ‘Will you do that every Friday?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, of course!’ because I was drunk,” Bardem said.

He said that the club ended up hiring him. The actor showed up on the following Friday for his performance and invited his mother and sister to attend the event to provide Bardem with moral support.

“I was so nervous, I called my mom and my sister to accompany me to my striptease number,” he said. “There was nobody – I think there were, like, three people there? And it was very embarrassing, but I did it! I’m a performer, and I have my work.”

(Getty Images)

According to Uproxx, Bardem wore a tuxedo and danced to “You Can Leave Your Hat On” by Joe Cocker on that day.

Earlier this year, Bardem admitted that he and Penélope Cruz once made Prince an hour late to his own concert.

Appearing on The Tonight Show on Monday (17 January), Bardem told host Jimmy Fallon how his wife was friends with the late singer and that they had visited his home a number of times.

The actor then recalled the incident that occurred when he and Cruz were having dinner at Prince’s London house with the actor Jordi Mollà before a concert.