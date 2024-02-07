Jenna Ortega fans ‘disturbed’ by Martin Freeman sex scene in Miller’s Girl

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jenna Ortega fans are reacting with shock to her latest role in Miller’s Girl, opposite Martin Freeman.

Miller’s Girl is a black comedy drama from writer-director Jade Halley Bartlett, which stars Ortega as 18-year-old student Cairo Sweet and Freeman as a married English professor, Jonathan Miller.

In the film, the pair enter into a complicated, inappropriate relationship following a creative writing assignment.

In reality, Ortega is 21 and Freeman is 52, an age gap of 31 years.

Ortega’s fans have taken to social media to respond to the film, with one writing on X/Twitter: “Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman… I’m uncomfortable”.

Another added: “MARTIN FREEMAN WHAT ARE YOU DOING TO JENNA ORTEGA”

While a third wrote: “This Jenna Ortega/Martin Freeman film is so gross! So, so, so, so gross!”

Others were less concerned by the age gap than by Freeman being involved in a sex scene at all, commenting: “I don’t like to think of Freeman having sex with anyone, let alone someone less than half his age. I imagine he is smooth inside his pants, like a Ken doll.”

Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega in ‘Miller’s Girl' (Lionsgate Films)

Ortega has had a busy schedule since her starring role in Netflix’s Addams Family spin-off Wednesday in 2022.

The show was streamed for a total of 341.2 million hours in its first week, beating a record held by Stranger Things.

In an article about the show’s success, The Independent said that, despite Ortega’s strong lead performance, “it can’t escape certain trappings, namely the fact that it’s essentially Gen-Z Addams Family by way of Riverdale”.

Ortega was nominated for an Emmy for her performance.

In doing so, she became the youngest Latina actor to be nominated for an Emmy in an acting category. She had previously been nominated for Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards for the role.

Last year, she dropped out of her role in Scream VII, reportedly due to scheduling conflicts.

She will soon be seen in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the much-anticipated Beetlejuice sequel.

The Warner Bros film is set to be released on 6 September 2024. Original stars Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton will reprise their roles as Lydia Deetz and Beetlejuice, respectively.

The follow-up to Tim Burton’s 1988 cult classic has been long awaited by movie fans, who rejoiced at news that a sequel is finally on the way over three decades later.

Miller’s Girl is in US cinemas now. It is set to become available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the UK from 19 February.