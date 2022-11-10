The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Jennifer Aniston says ‘there are no more movie stars’
‘Even the Oscar parties used to be so fun,’ actor said
Jennifer Aniston has lamented the old Hollywood, claiming “there are no more movie stars”.
For decades, the 53-year-old actor has been an entertainment industry staple, best known for her role as Rachel Green on the 10-season hit sitcom Friends.
She currently stars in the forthcoming third season of Apple TV+’s workplace drama The Morning Show and has at least two movies in the pipeline.
“No one’s ever going to be famous the way she is,” Aniston was told during her new December cover story with Allure.
“That kind of mass-fame phenomenon burning so bright for so long, it’s just not achievable today. She’s like a silent-film star among a generation of TikTok dips***s.”
Responding to the compliment, Aniston said: “Whoa. Oh, that just gave me chills.”
“I’m a little choked up. I feel like it’s dying. There are no more movie stars. There’s no more glamour. Even the Oscar parties used to be so fun.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Aniston spoke candidly about her journey with in vitro fertilisation, noting the public pressure she faced over whether she was going to have children.
She opened up about her attempts to get pregnant, calling it a “challenging road”.
“All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it,” Aniston said.
“I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me: ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies