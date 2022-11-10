Jennifer Aniston says ‘there are no more movie stars’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Aniston has lamented the old Hollywood, claiming “there are no more movie stars”.

For decades, the 53-year-old actor has been an entertainment industry staple, best known for her role as Rachel Green on the 10-season hit sitcom Friends.

She currently stars in the forthcoming third season of Apple TV+’s workplace drama The Morning Show and has at least two movies in the pipeline.

“No one’s ever going to be famous the way she is,” Aniston was told during her new December cover story with Allure.

“That kind of mass-fame phenomenon burning so bright for so long, it’s just not achievable today. She’s like a silent-film star among a generation of TikTok dips***s.”

Responding to the compliment, Aniston said: “Whoa. Oh, that just gave me chills.”

“I’m a little choked up. I feel like it’s dying. There are no more movie stars. There’s no more glamour. Even the Oscar parties used to be so fun.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Aniston spoke candidly about her journey with in vitro fertilisation, noting the public pressure she faced over whether she was going to have children.

Jennifer Aniston (Getty Images)

She opened up about her attempts to get pregnant, calling it a “challenging road”.

“All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it,” Aniston said.

“I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me: ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”