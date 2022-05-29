Jennifer Aniston has joked that she “leaned into the end” amid her divorce from Brad Pitt.

Aniston and Pitt were married in July 2000. They divorced five years later in 2005.

The Friends star opened up about the end of their relationship during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. It was the final episode of the long-running talk show.

Speaking about how she moved forwards after Friends came to an end in May 2004, Aniston said: “Well, you know, I got a divorce and went into therapy.”

She then joked: “Oh, and then I did a movie called The Break-Up. I just kind of leaned into the end.”

Aniston starred in the 2006 romantic-comedy opposite Vince Vaughn.

She quipped that her attitude at the time was: “Let’s just end everything and then start new.”

Pitt and Aniston met in 1994. They began dating in 1998 and married two years later. The couple confirmed their engagement at a Sting concert in 1999 when she appeared on stage wearing an engagement ring.

(Getty Images for Turner)

In a 2006 Vanity Fair article, Aniston said: “We exited this relationship as beautifully as we entered it.”

In 2020, the pair reunited on screen for the first time in nearly two decades to take part in a virtual table read of the 1982 teen drama Fast Times at Ridgemont High as a charity fundraiser.

With Pitt and Aniston reading for the characters of Brad Hamilton and Linda Barrett, fans were excited to see that the former couple were still friends, greeting each other with a “Hi Aniston” and “Hi Pitt”.