Jennifer Aniston ate the same salad every day for 10 years

Apart from her iconic role as Rachel Green in Friends, Jennifer Aniston is also known for her love of all things health and wellness. That’s why it’s no surprise that she ate the same salad for ten years while filming Friends.

According to Courtney Cox, she and her Friends costars Aniston and Lisa Kudrow ate lunch together on set every day, where Aniston would make this “doctored up” Cobb salad.

Cox describes Aniston’s salad recipe to the Los Angeles Times.

“It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer doctored up with turkey bacon and garbanzo beans and I don’t know what,” she said. “She just has a way with food, which really helps. Because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it’d better be a good salad, right?”

It’s been almost two decades since the last episode of Friends aired, and Aniston’s go-to salad has taken on many forms over the years.

The A-lister, 53, shared a slightly altered version of her favorite salad to the Living Proof Instagram account in, which included bulgur, onion, parsley, mint, chopped pistachio nuts, diced cucumber, chickpeas, and feta cheese.

Now, TikTok is having its way with Jennifer Aniston’s leveled-up salad.

TikToker @themodernnonna tried the famous salad and her video gained over one million views on the app. She began the recipe by cooking the bulgur base the same way you would cook rice. While she left the chickpeas out, this TikToker felt the recipe could have benefitted from a lemon juice or olive oil dressing, and some salt.

However, The Morning Show star’s diet isn’t entirely filled with leafy greens. “When I wake up, I have warm lemon water and then I have a shake or avocado and eggs, which is one of my favorites,” she told Elle in 2016. For lunch, Aniston gravitates toward a protein-filled salad or vegetables, and a similar meal for dinner. Even Aniston has indulgences, and while Mexican food holds a place in her heart, she told Elle that she’d rather dig into a really good pasta nowadays.

While promoting the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show in 2019, Aniston revealed she followed an intermittent fasting plan, also known as the 16:8 diet. “I do intermittent fasting, so there’s no food in the morning,” she said in an interview with Radio Times, per CNBC. “I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours.”

The 16:8 plan limits an eating time window to eight hours per day, while fasting for the other 16 hours. Aniston also said she maintains a workout schedule of exercise at least five times a week.