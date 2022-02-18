Wordle has made social media a friendlier place to be
The simple word game continues to dominate our Twitter feeds and Slack chats and we’re better off for it, writes Laura Hampson
Who knew that a simple word game could bring us so much joy? That’s been the case with Wordle, the green and yellow-squared game that has dominated our Twitter feeds since it first went viral in the new year.
The premise of the game, which was acquired by The New York Times earlier this month, is rather straightforward: there is one five-letter word released globally each day and users have six attempts at guessing the word. Letters guessed correctly, but not in the correct place turn yellow, while letters in the correct spot turn green.
In fact, the game is so popular that a new Twitter report says there were 1.3 million Wordle tweets in January alone, with 16 times as many mentions on 31 January as there were on New Year’s Day. It added that the most popular time to play Wordle is on the way to work or during a tea break.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies