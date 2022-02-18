Who knew that a simple word game could bring us so much joy? That’s been the case with Wordle, the green and yellow-squared game that has dominated our Twitter feeds since it first went viral in the new year.

The premise of the game, which was acquired by The New York Times earlier this month, is rather straightforward: there is one five-letter word released globally each day and users have six attempts at guessing the word. Letters guessed correctly, but not in the correct place turn yellow, while letters in the correct spot turn green.

In fact, the game is so popular that a new Twitter report says there were 1.3 million Wordle tweets in January alone, with 16 times as many mentions on 31 January as there were on New Year’s Day. It added that the most popular time to play Wordle is on the way to work or during a tea break.