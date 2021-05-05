Jennifer Aniston urges fans to help India fight against second wave of Covid-19

Jennifer Aniston has appealed to her fans to lend assistance to India in its battle against the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Friends star shared three posts on her Instagram discussing the country’s health crisis and asking her 36.6 million followers to lend a helping hand.

She wrote: “A severe second wave of coronavirus infection has swept over India, setting global records for new infections each day over the past five days.

“You don’t have to donate to help - spread the word with whatever platform you have to help build awareness.” she wrote.

The 52-year-old actor also shared information about a charity called Americares which is raising money for immediate relief aid for India.

She said the organisation is delivering PPE kits to health workers, providing medicine delivery and teledoc support, and educating communities living in poverty on how to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Screenshot of Jennifer Aniston urging fans to support India during Covid crisis (Jennifer Aniston/ Instagram)

Last year, the We’re The Millers actor urged everyone to wear masks as a close friend named Kevin was battling the disease.

“This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real. We can’t be so naive to think we can outrun this... if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask,” she wrote.

“Just think about those who’ve already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages,” she added.