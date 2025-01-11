Jennifer Garner mourns tragic death of friend in California wildfires

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jennifer Garner has spoken about losing a friend in the wildfires currently affecting California.

The Juno actor, 52, was seen volunteering alongside José Andrés, founder of the nonprofit organisation World Central Kitchen, in an effort to feed those who had been evacuated from the Pacific Palisades area due to the fires.

Speaking to MSNBC, Garner spoke about the death of a friend from her local church, describing it as “really tender”.

“I did lose a friend, and for our church, it’s really tender so I don’t feel like we should talk about her yet,” the visibly emotional actor said. “I did lose a friend who did not get out in time.”

Find all live updates on the California fires here

Garner has lived around the Palisades area, a popular location for celebrity homes, for 25 years.

Speaking to the news network, Garner explained that she was volunteering because she “wanted to get our hands into working, somehow, to be helpful”.

“My heart bleeds for my friends,” she continued. “I mean, I can think of 100 families, and there are 5,000 homes lost. I can – without even [thinking] – I could just write out a list of 100 friends who lost their homes.

“I feel almost guilty walking through my house. You know, what can I do? How can I help? What can I offer? What do I have to offer with these hands and these walls and the safety that I have?”

Garner also praised World Central Kitchen, the organisation that provides meals to victims of humanitarian, climate and community crises.

Jennifer Garner pictured in 2023 ( Getty Images )

“It is an incredible thing to watch,” she said. “World Central Kitchen and Chef José just come in and… ‘We’ve got you. We’ve got this handled. Don’t worry.’”

The catastrophic wildfires have resulted in over 70,000 people being evacuated from their homes, with a state of emergency declared in the city.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

A number of celebrities, including Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Anna Faris, and Cary Elwes, have seen their homes destroyed by the fires.

In a joint statement with his wife, Janice, Crystal, the star of When Harry Met Sally said: “Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here.

“Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken, of course, but with the love of our children and friends, we will get through this.”