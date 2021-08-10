Jennifer Hudson reveals details of final call with Aretha Franklin days before her death

Jennifer Hudson has revealed details about her final call with Aretha Franklin days before her death.

The Dreamgirls actor was close friends with the Queen of Soul, who died in 2018 aged 76.

Before her death, Franklin handpicked Hudson to play her on screen in forthcoming biopic Respect, with Hudson telling The Hollywood Reporter about their final conversation.

“The last time I heard her voice was August 8,” she said. “It’s odd that here we are again, on August 8, three years later.

“Right after we spoke, they told me she was no longer competent enough to speak but she sang to me on our call and we talked about my son and his cooking. She loves to cook and so does he. I sent her a video of him cooking. I truly miss hearing from her.”

Hudson’s performance as Franklin in Respect has been widely praised by critics, although the film as a whole has received mixed feedback.

Its supporting cast includes Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess and Mary J Blige.

The film was originally scheduled for release last summer, but has been delayed multiple time due to the pandemic.

Respect comes to UK cinemas on 10 September