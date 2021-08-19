Jennifer Hudson defends ‘misunderstood’ Cats

Jennifer Hudson has defended the disastrous film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats, insisting it was “misunderstood”.

Hudson played a lonely and decrepit old cat in the 2019 film, which was a colossal critical and commercial flop upon its release.

Despite almost everyone involved with the movie distancing themselves from it since 2019 – with even director Tom Hooper avoiding speaking about it publicly – Hudson has now leapt to its defence in a new interview.

The public’s reaction to the film was “a bit overwhelming”, the Oscar winner told Total Film, adding: “It’s unfortunate that it was misunderstood.”

Hudson continued: “I think later down the line, people will see it differently. But it is something I am still very proud of and grateful to have been a part of.”

Cats, which reportedly lost Universal Pictures $113m (£85m), received risible reviews, with one critic comparing it to “a furry orgy in a dumpster”.

Hudson and her fellow cast members – including Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and Judi Dench – wore motion capture suits during production, turning them into cat/human hybrids in the finished movie that were described by some viewers as “nightmarish”.

Jennifer Hudson in ‘Cats' (Universal Pictures)

Hudson next stars as the legendary gospel singer Aretha Franklin in the biopic Respect. Franklin personally hand-picked Hudson to play her in the movie, while Hudson recently recalled her final phone call with the star.

Respect is released in UK cinemas on 10 September.