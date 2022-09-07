Jennifer Lawrence discusses how 2016 election results opened a ‘rift’ in her family

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed how the 2016 US election opened a “rift” in her family and now she can’t deal with people “who aren’t political” anymore.

The 32-year-old actor, who grew up in a conservative home, believes people “have to be” political in the US.

In her October cover story with Vogue, Lawrence revealed Donald Trump’s White House win led to a political rift in her family back in Kentucky.

“I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different,” she said.

“I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t. I can’t. I’m sorry I’m just unleashing, but I can’t f*** with people who aren’t political anymore,” she said. “You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people.”

The Hunger Games star continued speaking about how upset she was about the one-time president’s win.

“It breaks my heart because America had the choice between a woman (Hillary Clinton) and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise,” Lawrence said. “And they were like, well, we can’t have a woman. Let’s go with the jar of mayonnaise.”

Jennifer Lawrence attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on 24 September 2019 in Paris, France (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior)

In the interview, Lawrence also rallied against the overturning of Roe v Wade.

The Passengers star revealed she intended to get an abortion when she got pregnant in her early 20s. However, she had a “miscarriage alone in Montreal”.

Lawrence said she suffered another miscarriage while shooting Don’t Look Up a few years ago, before giving birth to her first child with husband Cooke Maroney in February.

“I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant. Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?” she said.