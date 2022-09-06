Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she always thought herself to be a Republican until an episode of 30 Rock she watched as a teenager changed her perception.

The Hunger Games actor revealed in 2020 that she voted for Republican candidate John McCain in the 2008 presidential election when he ran – and lost – against Democrat Barack Obama.

In Vogue’s October cover story, Lawrence recalled watching 30 Rock at home when she was 16, during which Liz Lemon (played by Tina Fey) uttered a line that struck a chord with her: “I’m not a crazy liberal. I just think people should drive hybrid cars.”

According to the article, travel opened Lawrence’s eyes to the concentration of wealth at the top of society around the world. For her, republicanism had meant: “Why should my taxes pay for your haughty lifestyle?”

Now, she sees that: “Nobody likes to see half their paycheck go away, but it made sense to me. Yeah, for the greater good, I guess it makes sense.”

Lawrence explained via Twitter in 2020: “I grew up in a Republican family and voted for John McCain in 2008, but through Obama’s presidency, and growing up to realise I was voting against my own rights, I am proud to say I am a Democrat.”

The actor was a vocal critic of former US president Donald Trump, recalling on a 2016 episode of The Graham Norton Show that she tried to track the politician down at a concert they were attending in order to yell “f*** you” at him.

Elsewhere in the Vogue interview, Lawrence expressed her frustration with the gender pay gap in Hollywood following reports that she earned $5m less than Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up.

“It doesn’t matter how much I do. I’m still not going to get paid as much as that guy, because of my vagina?” she said of the common discrepancy.

