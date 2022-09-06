Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she got pregnant in her early twenties and “intended to get an abortion” but suffered a miscarriage instead.

“I had a miscarriage alone in Montreal,” she said in a new interview, disclosing that she had a second miscarriage while she was filming Don’t Look Up.

Lawrence told US Vogue for the magazine’s October cover story that she had to undergo a surgical procedure for her second miscarriage to remove tissue from her uterus.

Now, after welcoming a healthy baby boy in February this year and reflecting on the recent overturning of Roe v Wade in the US, Lawrence said: “I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant.

“Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?”

Lawrence also addressed her stance on gun control in the US. “I’m raising a little boy who is going to go to school one day. Guns are the number-one cause of death for children in the United States. And people are still voting for politicians who receive money from the NRA. It blows my mind,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lawrence also revealed the name of her and Cooke Malroney’s son for the first time: Cy, named after American painter Cy Twombly.

“I mean the euphoria of Cy is just – Jesus, it’s impossible,” Lawrence said of her first six months of motherhood. “I always tell him, I love you so much it’s impossible.”