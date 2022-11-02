The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Jennifer Lawrence says Adele warned her about 2016 movie Passengers: ‘I should have listened to her’
Lawrence starred opposite Chris Pratt in the 2016 sci-fi romance
Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her career regrets, saying that she should’ve “listened” to Adele who warned her against 2016 movie Passengers.
Following the 32-year-old’s mega-success with the Hunger Games franchise, Lawrence went on to star in less critically acclaimed movies, including the 2016 sci-fi romance, which currently holds a 30 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Now, after a brief acting hiatus, Lawrence spoke to The New York Times about receiving negative reviews for the film.
“I was like, ‘Oh no, you guys are here because I’m here, and I’m here because you’re here. Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?’” she said.
When asked if a certain project made her feel that way, she answered: “Passengers, I guess.”
Lawrence added: “Adele told me not to do it! She was like, ‘I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.’ I should have listened to her.”
She further explained: “Everything was like a rebound effect. I was reacting, rather than just acting.
“I felt like more of a celebrity than an actor,” she said, “cut off from my creativity, my imagination.”
Lawrence has previously spoken about feeling like she “lost a sense of control” after her Hunger Games success.
It’s been nearly a year since Lawrence’s latest role in the 2021 political satire Don’t Look Up, and she’s following it up with forthcoming Apple TV+ film Causeway.
She leads the drama as Lynsey, a US soldier who’s forced to return home after suffering from a traumatic brain injury during her tour in Afghanistan.
Causeway is scheduled to release on 4 November on Apple TV+.
