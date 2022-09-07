Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lawrence opened up about her friendship with Robert De Niro and recalled the hilarious moment where he skipped the rehearsal dinner for her wedding.

During a recent appearance on Vogue’s “73 Questions” series, the 32-year-old actor was asked to share her “favourite, quintessentially Robert De Niro story”. In response, she praised the 79-year-old actor.

“He’s amazing on set,” Lawrence. “He’s just the sweetest man in the world—still very intimidating.” The duo have co-starred in quite a few movies together, including Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy.

The Don’t Look Up star went on to recall how when she married her husband Cooke Maroney in 2019, she invited De Niro to the rehearsal dinner. However, the GoodFellas star didn’t stay at the dinner for very long.

“[I was] obviously expecting him not to come,” she said. “And when he came, I said, ‘Bob, you really don’t have to be here. You can go home.’ And he was like, ‘Thank you very much,’ and left.”

This isn’t the first time that Lawrence opened up about her friendship with De Niro. She addressed how she’s turned to him for “advice” in 2016 when she presented him with an award at the 27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

“Bob has asked me to present him with GLAAD’s Excellence in Media Award because, in his words, I am like a daughter to him. And that transpires to our once-a-week drinks at the Greenwich Hotel, where I ask him advice on absolutely everything,” she said in her speech. “As one of the greatest actors who’s ever lived, I can learn a lot from him.”

She continued to applaud The Godfather star, adding: “His heart is so giving and, with his own quiet strength.”

Along with her recent video for Vogue, Lawrence also appeared on the cover of the US magazine’s October issue, where she spoke about her husband and how they welcomed their first child together in February.