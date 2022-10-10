Jennifer Lawrence says she ‘lost a sense of control’ after The Hunger Games success

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lawrence has said that she “lost a sense of control” in her early career after starring in The Hunger Games.

Appearing at the London Film Festival on Saturday (8 October), the actor opened up about difficulties she faced following the franchise’s success.

“I think I lost a sense of control,” Lawrence said (via Variety). “Between The Hunger Games coming out and winning the Oscar, I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision.”

Lawrence won her first Oscar in 2013 for her role in Silver Linings Playbook, in which she starred alongside Bradley Cooper.

“When I reflect now, I can’t think of those following years, [because there was] just a loss of control,” she added.

The actor also shared that her first Oscar win for Best Actress still hasn’t sunk in almost a decade on.

“I keep thinking, ‘When will it hit me?’ I don’t think it ever will,” she said.

Lawrence will next appear in Causeway, a film directed by Lila Neugebauer that tells the story of a soldier returning from war after experiencing a traumatic brain injury.

Discussing the project, Lawrence, who also produced the film, said: “It feels personal for me [for] the first time in a long time.”

Causeway is released in cinemas and on Apple TV+ on 4 November.