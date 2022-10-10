Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd delighted Back to the Future fans as they reunited 37 years after the film’s release.

The pair starred ​​as time-travelling high school student Marty McFly (Michael) and Dr “Doc” Emmett Brown in the 1985 film and its two sequels

On Sunday (9 October), the pair appeared together at New York Comic Con to speak on a panel about the franchise’s legacy.

The pair hugged as they greeted each other, with Fox, 61, who has Parkinson’s disease, saying that they had had “instant chemistry”.

“The best part of this movie was working with Chris,” he said of his 83-year-old co-star.

The footage and photos left fans emotional, with one Twitter user writing: “If you need me I’ll just be here watching this on a loop.”

“Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited at Comic Con is all the wholesome content you need on a Sunday,” another tweet read.

One commenter tweeted: “Such a beautiful moment, Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd reuniting at Comic Con.”

Lloyd and Fox at New York Comic Con (Getty Images for ReedPop)

“Happy to see that their friendship is still there after all these years,” another Twitter user wrote. “This duo is and will remain LEGENDARY.”

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 at the age of 29. He later founded a charity which works to further treatment of the condition.

In 2020, Fox said he could be at “the end of his acting career” due to the worsening symptoms of Parkinson’s.

Earlier this year, he spoke about not being able to remember lines while filming The Good Fight and how he’d been able to “not panic” during the process.