Jennifer Lawrence calling Meryl Streep ‘the GOAT’ resulted in an awkward moment
“I was like, ‘Meryl, you know that G.O.A.T. means Greatest Of All Time, right?’”
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed an amusing anecdote about herDon’t Look Up co-star Meryl Streep that resulted in a very awkward moment.
Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Lawrence recalled a time she referred to Streep as ‘The G.O.A.T’ at a photoshoot.
While the acronym stands for the ‘greatest of all time’, Streep thought Lawrence was comparing her to an actual goat, leading to a tense moment.
“God, this happened today,” she said on the show. “We offhandedly call Meryl the G.O.A.T., you know? G.O.A.T., like, ‘Oh, the G.O.A.T. Do that. Yeah, the G.O.A.T. will go here.’”
“And we were doing a photo shoot and I, you know, said something like ‘G.O.A.T.,” Lawrence said, recalling her interaction with Streep.
“And Meryl kind of said, ‘That’s right. Just tell the old goat where to go.”
Lawrence then clarified the term. “I was like, Meryl, you know that G.O.A.T means greatest of all time, right?” Lawrence said Streep replied: “Oh! No.”
She continued: “And we were like, ‘Well, we haven’t just been calling you [a] goat!”
You can see Lawrence recounting the moment here:
Yesterday (6 December), Lawrence attended the premiere of Don’t Look Up.
The 31-year-old actor, who is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, attended the event in New York City alongside her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.
Don’t Look Up also stars Timothee Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry, with singers Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi also appearing.
Lawrence plays an astronomy student who, alongside her professor (played by DiCaprio), discovers a comet heading directly towards earth.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies