Jennifer Lawrence has revealed an amusing anecdote about herDon’t Look Up co-star Meryl Streep that resulted in a very awkward moment.

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Lawrence recalled a time she referred to Streep as ‘The G.O.A.T’ at a photoshoot.

While the acronym stands for the ‘greatest of all time’, Streep thought Lawrence was comparing her to an actual goat, leading to a tense moment.

“God, this happened today,” she said on the show. “We offhandedly call Meryl the G.O.A.T., you know? G.O.A.T., like, ‘Oh, the G.O.A.T. Do that. Yeah, the G.O.A.T. will go here.’”

“And we were doing a photo shoot and I, you know, said something like ‘G.O.A.T.,” Lawrence said, recalling her interaction with Streep.

“And Meryl kind of said, ‘That’s right. Just tell the old goat where to go.”

Lawrence then clarified the term. “I was like, Meryl, you know that G.O.A.T means greatest of all time, right?” Lawrence said Streep replied: “Oh! No.”

She continued: “And we were like, ‘Well, we haven’t just been calling you [a] goat!”

You can see Lawrence recounting the moment here:

Yesterday (6 December), Lawrence attended the premiere of Don’t Look Up.

The 31-year-old actor, who is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, attended the event in New York City alongside her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Don’t Look Up also stars Timothee Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry, with singers Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi also appearing.

Lawrence plays an astronomy student who, alongside her professor (played by DiCaprio), discovers a comet heading directly towards earth.