Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence wears Dior for Don’t Look Up premiere

The Oscar-winning actress is expecting her first child with husband, Cooke Maroney

Laura Hampson
Monday 06 December 2021 10:43
For the premiere of her new film, Don’t Look Up, Jennifer Lawrence wore a floor-length, sparkly gold Dior down.

The 31-year-old actor, who is currently pregnant with her first child with husband, Cooke Maroney, dazzled in the golden gown with cape-style sleeves at the event in New York City - which saw co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in attendance too.

Earlier this month, the Oscar-winner said she was “grateful and excited” to become a mum during an interview with Vanity Fair.

Lawrence added that her child’s privacy is her top priority: “Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can.

“I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence at the premiere of Don’t Look Up

During the premiere, Lawrence described losing a veneer while shooting the film.

“Well, I lost a tooth pretty early in the filming," she told the Associated Press. “And I couldn’t go to the dentist until the end of the movie, so I had to film most of the movie toothless. That was my personal challenge.”

Don’t Look Up also stars Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry, with singers Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi also featuring.

Lawrence plays an astronomy student who, alongside her professor (played by DiCaprio), discover a comet heading directly towards earth.

Fellow co-star Jonah Hill, who got a new tattoo celebrating body positivity earlier this year, attended the premiere on Saturday with his girlfriend Sarah Brady - and the couple wore matching suits.

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady wore matching suits to the premiere

Hill, 34, and Brady, 24, both sported powder blue suits with gold buttons, brooches, necklaces and sparkly teal-blue loafers.

