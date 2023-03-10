Jennifer Lawrence is hired to seduce a 19-year-old boy in No Hard Feelings trailer
‘Mind if I touch your wiener?’ Lawrence’s character asks the young man in one scene
Jennifer Lawrence goes all-out comedy in the trailer for her new movie, No Hard Feelings.
The story follows Maddie (Lawrence) – an Uber driver who, after losing her license, answers a Craigslist ad from two parents looking for someone to date their 19-year-old son before he goes to college.
“He doesn’t come out of his room, he doesn’t talk to girls, he doesn’t drink,” the boy’s father (played by Matthew Broderick) explains.
Maddie then confirms that when his parents say “date”, what they mean is: have sex with.
The rest of the trailer then follows Maddie attempting to seduce the apparently unseducible young man named Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman).
“Mind if I touch your wiener?” She asked the teen at the dog adoption centre where he volunteers in one scene.
Elsewhere, Lawrence performs a striptease and demands the boy to come skinny dipping with him.
In another scene, Percy accidentally punches Maddie in the throat when trying to take out an angry dad.
Watch the trailer below.
The cast also includes Laura Benanti as Percy’s mother, plus Natalie Morales, Hasan Minhaj, Kyle Mooney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Scott MacArthur and more. Lawrence also produces.
The film is directed and co-written by Bad Teacher helmer Gene Stupnitsky.
No Hard Feelings is released in theatres in the US on 23 June. A UK release date has not been set.
