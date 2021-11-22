Jennifer Lawrence says ‘trauma’ from nude photo leak will last ‘forever’

Jennifer Lawrence has reflected on the 2014 incident in which hackers published nude photographs of her on the internet.

The Silver Linings Playbook actor was the first of over 100 high profile individuals to have been targeted in the 4chan scandal in September 2014.

The hack saw naked images of celebrity actors, musicians, models, and presenters leaked on the website 4chan, an image sharing forum, in an event linked to the Apple iCloud service. The list was predominantly made up of female stars and included Rihanna, Kate Upton, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne and many more.

Speaking in a new interview with Vanity Fair, Lawrence said: “Anybody can go look at my naked body without my consent, any time of the day.

“Somebody in France just published them. My trauma will exist forever.”

Looking back on the incident in 2017, Lawrence said: “I feel like I got gang-banged by the f***ing planet – like, there’s not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me.

“You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process.”

Elsewhere in the new Vanity Fair interview, Lawrence recalled bracing herself for death on a private jet that almost crashed in 2017.

Lawrence’s new film, the Netflix ensemble Don’t Look Up, will be released on 10 December.